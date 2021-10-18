NORTH MANKATO — Two residences in a duplex were damaged by a fire Sunday morning in North Mankato.
Firefighters were called to 335 Wheeler Ave. at 6:40 a.m. Fire was coming out of the roof from an attic, according to a North Mankato Fire Department news release. Firefighters were on scene for 3.5 hours.
The upstairs unit has heavy fire and smoke damage. Both units have substantial water damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The building was built in 1880 and later converted to a duplex, according to county property records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.