NORTH MANKATO — As the drought worsens, North Mankato is moving from encouraging water conservation to enforcing it, with fines for those who don't comply.
The enforcement is effective immediately.
Based upon guidance from the Department of Natural Resources, the city is requiring residents put into action an even/odd water and irrigation plan. The following procedures will now be enforced:
• Lower North residents are only allowed to water on even days, not between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• Upper North residents are only allowed to water on odd days, not between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
• First-time offenders will receive an educational notice on their doors. Public works crews, police and inspectors will be monitoring watering.
• Second-time offenders will be fined $100 and third-time offenders will be fined $300.
• Those with newly planted grass, sod or plantings can be exempt after informing the Public Works Department at 507-625-4141.
The city also recommends:
• Check and repair any leaks in irrigation lines, water softeners, water heaters, toilets, etc.
• Run only full loads in clothes washers and dishwashers.
The city anticipates the drought warning phase to continue into September and will notify residents when the warning phase is changed.
Questions may be directed to City Hall at 507-625-4141, or for more information, visit: northmankato.com.
