NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato is extending its COVID-19 Assistance Loan Program by offering an additional four weeks of support to businesses affected by the most recent executive order from the state of Minnesota.
This local support may be eligible to be extended if the shutdown continues. North Mankato is also prorating liquor licenses for bars and restaurants for an additional four weeks. The City Council will discuss the topics further at its Dec. 7 meeting.
Questions may be directed to Finance Director Kevin McCann at 507-625-4141.
