NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato is looking at a tentative tax levy increase of 7.7% for 2023, but the council also will look at other alternatives with a lower tax hike.
City Administrator Kevin McCann told the council during a workshop this week that the proposed levy would generate an additional $546,000 in revenue for the city, with $424,000 of that going to the general fund and $122,000 dedicated to the debt service fund.
The proposed tax increase will hit homeowners hardest as they will pay a larger share of city taxes. That’s due to skyrocketing increases in the assessed value of homes, which were driven by dramatic jumps in the actual sale prices of homes sold last year.
McCann’s presentation showed a sample North Mankato home that jumped in value by $36,300 last year, bringing it to a value of $538,000. That property owner would pay $2,413 in city property tax next year, a $12 increase from 2022.
But not all value increases were equal. Depending on the type of home and location, value increases were dramatically different.
Another home in North Mankato saw its value jump nearly $61,000 to $434,600 for 2023. That home would see its city taxes rise $128, to $1,916 next year.
A third sample home, valued at $294,600 next year (an increase of $57,400), would pay $1,299 in city taxes next year, a $164 increase over this year.
On the commercial side, the Walgreens building saw its value jump $168,500 to nearly $1.5 million. It would pay $12,493 in local taxes next year, up $550.
McCann said there are a few bigger items that will add to next year’s city budget, including hiring an additional police officer and expected wage hikes for city employees.
“There are wage increase pressures,” he said, referring to significant hikes in pay in the private and public sectors in the past year or more as the labor market tightened. McCann said the city is planning to have a review done of wages and how the city compares to other similar cities, but he penciled in an average 5% wage increase for the next city budget.
Mayor Mark Dehen said that while he and the council aim to limit the size of tax hikes, “We also have to make sure we’re taking care of our employees.”
Like other cities, North Mankato also is facing higher costs as the flow of pandemic-relief federal money comes to an end. North Mankato, for example, will have to come up with an additional $60,000 in taxpayer funding for transit services next year as the supplemental federal funding ends.
North Mankato’s proposed levy is less than neighboring Mankato. The much larger city across the river is looking at a proposed levy next year that would collect close to 10% more in property taxes in 2023.
McCann said that while city budgets and tax levies increase, the city continues to make progress on reducing its tax rate each year. In 2015, the tax rate was 53.6%, on the high end of neighboring cities and other Minnesota cities of similar size. That rate has fallen each year since and is slated to be at about 44% next year (down 3.75%). That would bring the rate down to about the same as Mankato’s and put North Mankato’s rate in the bottom third of similar size cities in the region.
McCann was just named city administrator in June, replacing John Harrenstein, who left for another job. Before the appointment, McCann for years served as the city’s finance director, giving him plenty of experience in the annual budgeting process.
The council will have another budget workshop Sept. 12 to try to settle on final tax levy and budget figures. At the Sept. 19 meeting the council is scheduled to officially set a proposed tax levy. Under state law, that proposed levy can’t go higher when the final budget and levy is approved in December, but the council could set a final levy that is lower.
