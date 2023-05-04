NORTH MANKATO — With costs to operate the city's brush drop-off site trending much higher, a glut of ash trees adding to it in the coming years and concerns about non-residents using the facility, North Mankato is looking for ways to better control the service.
"We could be $20,000 to $25,000 over budget this year for the brush site," Public Works Director Luke Arnold told the City Council at its meeting this week.
"A lot of that is from emerald ash borer."
The city, as well as private residents have been cutting down ash trees as the ash borer — which has been detected locally and across the state — are tunneling under the tree bark, killing the ash.
The city brings in a company to grind up brush at the site, located behind the public works recycling center on Webster Avenue. That costs about $10,000 or more per grinding, which has been done twice a year in the past. Arnold said they are likely to have to hire the company at least a third time this year because of more trees and brush.
Arnold said there are also concerns that more brush is coming in from non-residents and perhaps some commercial tree cutters, who aren't allowed to use the site.
In the past the area has been open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But recently the gates have been open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, which coincides with when the recycling center staff is on duty.
Arnold said the limited hours are only to be temporary until they can determine the best way to have longer hours while still ensuring only residents are using the site.
"This isn't a permanent solution, just something to adjust temporarily to keep costs down."
He said the city also needs to look at expanding the site as more trees and brush are expected in the years ahead.
Arnold said he knows some residents would like the gates to be open later in the evening, at least a couple of days during the week.
"We can maybe see if some volunteers would come down and close it and that could help restore community engagement between the community and council and city," Arnold said.
He said resident Tom Hagen already said he'd be willing to lock that gate later on a couple of nights.
Mayor Scott Carlson and other council members said Arnold should see what interest there is from residents to volunteer to keep the gate open later a couple of nights a week.
"This summer let's try to get volunteers and maybe try for a small expansion (of the site) soon," said Carlson, who added he'd be willing to volunteer if needed.
Arnold said he's also checked with other communities that have automated systems to allow residents to use brush sites 24 hours a day. Some cities issue relatively low-priced permits allowing people to come to a brush site and check themselves in, with video cameras monitoring the site.
