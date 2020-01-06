NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato residents would be allowed to park autos, campers, boats and trailers on an approved gravel area in their side and back yards under proposed changes to the city’s off-street parking regulations.
The city will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 in the city council chambers.
Mike Fisher, director of community development, said the current ordinance requires vehicles to be parked only on concrete, asphalt or paver brick areas, a requirement that is routinely violated.
Under the proposed changes, autos campers, boats and trailers parked or stored in front yards would still have to be on concrete, asphalt or paver driveways only.
But the proposed revisions would allow vehicles to be stored in back yards or side yards on an approved gravel, asphalt, paver brick or concrete area.
Any off-street parking areas in rear or side yards would have to have access from a street or alley with the access not within the building setback and constructed of gravel or a hard surface.
The changes would also tighten up some off-street parking rules.
In combination, no more than two trailers, campers, boats or recreational vehicles would be allowed to be stored outdoors on any property.
The new rules would also bar any recreational vehicle longer than 45 feet from being stored outdoors on any property.
And no inoperable or unlicensed vehicle could be stored outdoors on any property. All vehicles stored outside must be licensed and registered to the property owner or tenant.
The Planning Commission has long discussed changes to the off-street parking codes. The commission asked city staff to contact the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to see if there were any state pollution regulations that bar the use of gravel-surfaced areas for storing vehicles. City staff said it contacted MPCA multiple times seeking comment on gravel areas but said the state agency chose not to respond.
City public works department staff said the only concern they had was to ensure that gravel does not get tracked into streets or get into storm sewers. The proposed ordinance says that no gravel material shall be allowed to leave the property or enter into a storm sewer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.