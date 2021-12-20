NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato could soon have a new department of Culture, Recreation & Quality of Life that would oversee several community events, Caswell sports, aquatic programming and youth sports.
During a meeting Monday night, the City Council set a public hearing on the proposal for 7 p.m. on Jan. 3 at City Hall.
Under the proposal, the department would be headed by City Administrator John Harrenstein or someone he designates, and its duties would be determined by Harrenstein.
The new department grew out of discussions by a couple council members during a September workshop where they discussed next year’s budget and reviewed the city’s organizational chart.
Under the current organizational chart, the “aquatics programming director” and “youth sports coordinator” report to Library Director Katie Heintz, with Heintz reporting to the finance director. Caswell Sports is a separate department.
At the earlier workshop, Mayor Mark Dehen suggested a change to the organizational chart to reflect cultural and recreational programs the city has become involved in, including the pool, hockey rinks, softball, soccer and football. More recently the city took over organizing the annual Fun Days.
Under a new culture and recreation department, the library director, Caswell Sports, aquatic programming director and youth sports coordinator would be under the department’s purview.
Harrenstein said the new department fits in with the goals of the 2022-2026 North Mankato Strategic Plan, which includes “outstanding recreational assets” and “excellent quality of life.”
He said the proposed department would codify how work is already being coordinated by multiple staff members. Heintz, the library director, has handled programming such as Music in the Park, Pumpkin Walks, Party on the Prairie, Symphony on the Prairie, adult nights at the pool and swim lessons, as well as working with Business on Belgrade, Connecting Commerce and Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.
Caswell Sports is overseen by Phil Tostenson, who coordinates the adult softball league, adult sand volleyball league and works with Mankato United to schedule and maintain the soccer fields at Caswell North. He also works with Neil Kaus, Heintz and volunteer youth sport organizers to coordinate registration for a variety of youth programs through the Caswell Sports website.
Youth Sports Coordinator Kaus was brought on to manage the area’s youth football association after North Mankato acquired it last year and has generated sponsorship revenue at the swim facility, Caswell Park, the youth football league and youth recreation programs like soccer.
Harrenstein said the new department would not change the operations of the Taylor Library Board, which appoints the librarian and oversees operations. The library’s structure is governed by state statutes.
He said the new department is very similar to how the city created the public works department years ago, with the street department, parks department and water, sewer department all reporting to the public works director.
During a public comment period, resident Tom Hagen said creation of a new department is a move by Harrenstein to consolidate power and take over more events.
“Is there going to anything left for the citizens to organize? This looks like a cover for the city taking over Fun Days.”
The city recently decided to start organizing the annual event. The move drew sharp criticism from several residents and members of the Civic & Commerce Association, which has long managed Fun Days. Denny Kemp, who died in late September, had been the lead organizer of the event for decades.
The city said they reached out to Civic & Commerce to discuss how the organization planned to proceed without Kemp and to discuss the future of Fun Days but got little to no response. Civic & Commerce leaders described the city’s actions as a “hostile takeover.”
