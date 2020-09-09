NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato is eyeing a 1.5% reduction in the property tax rate next year while still adding about $98,000 to its general fund.
The added revenue to the city is due to the fact that taxable value of all properties will increase by 4.3% next year. Much of that is from properties' taxable valuation increasing while new construction this year accounts for 1.5% of the increase.
The total 2021 tax levy is estimated at $6.8 million.
The proposed tax rate is 48.2%, a 1.4% point reduction from 2020.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said the council has reduced the tax rate in each of the last seven years with it falling 6% since 2013.
"The philosophy has been that we're only going to capture revenue from new (taxable value) growth."
Mayor Mark Dehen said the city budget and reserves "are looking good" as of now, but he said the city is trying to prepare for likely flat or reduced Local Government Aid from the state as it wrestles with a growing multi-billion deficit. The Legislature starts its two-year budget process next year. The city's current LGA is about $1.6 million.
Harrenstein and Dehen said the difficulty is the state won't set LGA funding levels until the city is halfway into its 2021 budget.
Harrenstein said the city was slated to get a slight increase in LGA in 2021 but they are preparing in case the increase doesn't come and if LGA levels are reduced in 2022.
He said next year's proposed budget does not include any pay raises for employees, a move he hopes will prevent the city from having to lay off or furlough any employees next year. That's something they've avoided so far.
The city also plans to put a hold on any new capital improvement projects, such as street replacements or new buildings.
"On the bright side, the council over the past three or four years has been very dedicated to improvements, road work, the pool and other things. I don't want to say we're caught up, but we're nearly caught up," Harrenstein said.
Dehen has asked staff to pencil in a potential street reconstruction in lower North Mankato for next year. The city has in recent years been rebuilding streets and water and sewer lines in lower North Mankato to replace aging infrastructure.
"I asked them to possibly program in one more of those streets down there and have it ready to go if we have the funds. Put it on the shelf but be ready to go," Dehen said.
Dehen also asked the staff to calculate the added revenue the city would get if the tax rate were reduced by less or held even to this year's rate. Dehen said that knowing the city is likely to take a sizable hit in state aid in the coming years, he wants the council to at least be able to consider reducing the tax rate less or not at all next year to give the city some financial cushion.
Harrenstein said he thinks the city could move ahead with the proposed tax rate reduction next year and still make adjustments in spending next year if needed without affecting city services.
Residential parcels make up 78% of city parcels and they pay 57% of all city tax amounts.
Commercial and industrial properties make up 5% of total city parcels and contribute to 30% of the city tax levy.
The top 10 commercial and industrial taxpayers pay 7.3% of the total levy or about $515,000. Four of the top 10 are Taylor Corp. companies.
Kato Engineering, Fun.com, Centerpoint Energy, Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows, Wis-Pak and Ziegler round out the top 10 taxpayers.
The average North Mankato homeowner pays roughly $1,000 in city taxes. About 80% of all residential taxpayers have an estimated property value between $100,000 and $300,000.
When compared to other similar-size cities, North Mankato ranks in the upper third for total market value, in the middle third for levy, and the bottom third for city tax rates, according to a report prepared by the city's finance director.
On Sept. 21 the council is expected to set the proposed levy and take public input. The final levy and budget is expected to be set at the Dec. 21 meeting.
