NORTH MANKATO — The fall junk drop-off in North Mankato starts Oct. 8
North Mankato residents may bring items to 610 Webster Ave.
The location will be open from 7 a.m to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-10 and 7 a.m. to noon on Oct. 11.
Items accepted include metal, electronics, mattresses/box springs, small engine equipment (drain oil and gas) and general garbage.
Items not accepted include paint, grease, oil, gasoline, construction debris such as drywall, concrete block, insulation, lightbulbs, cleaning chemicals, adhesives, etc.
