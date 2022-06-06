NORTH MANKATO — Callie Hedlund came to opening day of the North Mankato Farmers' Market abuzz with excitement Monday.
The Mankato woman is a regular at farmers' markets in the area. North Mankato's market, she said, has a nice feel to it.
"It feels a little less like I'm going to an outside store and more like I'm just visiting with local producers," she said.
Hedlund was on the lookout for local honey in particular Monday, and a new vendor came through for her.
Not long after Ritchie Schaefer of B2B Honey Co. set out his products, Hedlund stopped over with her 4-year-old son, Neal. Neal is obsessed with bees and always asking when they'll get to go to a farmers' market again, Hedlund said, so finding local honey and honeycomb right from a producer was an educational experience for the little guy.
"Local honey is my favorite," Hedlund said. "I know you can kind of find it in the stores, but I love to get it at the farmers' market so we know exactly where it's from."
Schaefer was among a handful of new vendors starting the season at the market, held from 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 17 at South Central College. The other newcomers include meat, freeze-dried candy, handbag and plant vendors, complementing returnees selling products ranging from mini pies to vegetables to homemade crafts.
Erika Goette, who runs Goette Farms in Bricelyn with husband, Brandon, had meat, cheese, gelato and sorbet on offer at her stand. It's her first season in North Mankato, although she's a vendor at Austin and Blue Earth's markets.
As a producer, farmers' markets are a great way to build relationships and educate people, Goette said.
"Everybody wants that direct connection," she said. "And then another part that I really enjoy is the education side of it, helping share the wheres and whys of what we do."
The market is now in its fourth year at South Central College. The plan is to have live entertainment each week — Nate Boots performed Monday — and additional vendors as the season goes on, as it's still early in the season for many fruits and vegetables.
Near-perfect weather made for a great kickoff to the season, said Erin Aanenson, executive director of South Central College's North Mankato Campus Foundation. She helps organize the market, which she noted doesn't have a vendor fee.
"It's great to be back," she said. "We're just excited to continue to be able to have this in our city."
