NORTH MANKATO — No one was injured in kitchen fire Thursday that displaced occupants of 12 units in an upper North Mankato apartment complex.
North Mankato Fire Department responded to a call at 2:17 p.m. reporting a kitchen fire in an apartment on the third floor of a Village Court complex at 1606 Hoover Drive. Firefighters arrived to find the apartment and hallways filled with smoke. They assisted two residents of the complex in exiting the building via a balcony.
The fire was knocked down by the firefighters, who also did searches of nearby apartments.
Property management and the American Red Cross are assisting the residents who were displaced because of smoke and water damage to their apartments.
The cause of the fire and a damage estimate have not yet been determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.