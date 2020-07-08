NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato has fired a part-time employee at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility over racist remarks he made on social media.
City officials posted a statement Monday confirming an employee at the pool had made racist social media posts, and the employee was no longer working for the city.
"Racism in any form has no place in North Mankato or anywhere else," city officials wrote. "The city of North Mankato works to create an environment celebrating the great diversity of our community."
City Administrator John Harrenstein confirmed the employee was immediately fired when staff found out about the employee's social media posts.
"Because the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility exists to serve all families in the region, we expect that our employees reflect those values," Harrenstein said.
Harrenstein said the employee worked a few shifts as a lifeguard and taught a swimming class a few times since the pool opened last month.
Mankato Public Schools announced Monday it was investigating a racist video posted by a student. It's unclear if both cases involve the same person.
