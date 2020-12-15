NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed food truck ordinance 7 p.m. Dec. 21.
The council is to vote Monday night on a compromise ordinance that would prevent outside food trucks from setting up within 500 feet of brick-and-mortar food businesses.
The original draft called for a 1,000-foot setback, which was later reduced to 750 feet before being reduced again.
The ordinance also will allow for existing businesses that have a food service license to have a food truck on their property to supplement their business, but not parked on the street, for not more than 21 days a year. They must abide by all state and local laws relating to food trucks.
But the council is also expected to approve an emergency declaration at the meeting that would eliminate the 21-day limit for as long as the governor’s peacetime emergency order is in place in an attempt to help existing businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meetings are being conducted remotely. Residents can watch council meetings on Consolidated channel 8 or Charter Channel 180.
Residents who wish to speak via phone at the public hearing, during the public comment, or the open forum period may contact City Clerk April Van Genderen at aprilv@northmankato.com.
