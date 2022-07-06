Sunshine greeted North Mankato Fun Days carnival goers on the first day of the jam-packed week Wednesday.
Roller coasters, fair food, carnival games and more lined the grass at Wheeler Park as people of all ages took part in their favorite activities.
Fun Days, which is now run by the North Mankato Activities and Business Association, runs through Sunday with live music planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday in addition to a full slate of other events.
The parade on Saturday will help collect non-perishable food items and donations for Echo Food Shelf.
Greg Thate, president of the North Mankato Fire Department Relief Association, which is involved in the event’s bandstand, said Fun Days is a great way for the community to come together.
“A lot of people look at it as an event that they put on their calendars. This is when they run into friends and see friends and family that they haven’t seen in a while,” he said.
Fun Days attendee Kayle Robeck said the event is a great activity for her whole family.
“Just wanted to get these guys out of the house and go have some fun,” she said.
Her daughter, Brynn Robeck, said she was most looking forward to the food.
“Lemonade and cheese curds,” she said.
Roxanne Flowers said the carnival is especially great for kids.
“It’s something different to do than the normal stuff. It’s just fun,” she said.
The fireworks show, which has been on the lineup in years past, will not happen this year. The North Mankato Activities and Business Association said this is due to the event being close to Fourth of July festivities and it being the association’s first year running the event.
“If we’re successful and have some profit to show for the year, we thought it might be a better use at least for this first year to make grants available to organizations in the community rather than hosting a fireworks show,” said the association’s Randy Zellmer.
