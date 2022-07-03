NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Fun Days kicks off Wednesday, July 6 at 6:00 p.m. with Carnival Wristband Night, but even though residents can anticipate the same fun as in years past, the week of festivities is run by a new group this year.
The North Mankato Activities and Business Association, an area non-profit, is taking over organizing duties from the North Mankato Civic and Commerce Association.
Member Randy Zellmer said the association was created in December with the vision of taking over other activities in the city and starting new ones as well.
“It was created to be able to host activities in the city of North Mankato,” he said. “At the time, (then-North Mankato City Administrator) John Harrenstein envisioned moving some projects away from the city of North Mankato to a new non-profit.”
So far, the association, which is a separate entity from the city of North Mankato, has only been involved in organizing Fun Days.
Zellmer said planning has so far been running smoothly.
Jolinda Grabianowski, North Mankato Fun Days Parade chairperson and event planner for the carnival, said this year’s Fun Days will be very common to what people are accustomed to.
“It’s really important to us that people understand, we’ve kept things as common as they have been in years past,” she said. “It’s going to be a huge draw for the community. We hope that people come for one or all of the days and take in all the music, the beer gardens and also participate in the other activities like the parade.”
Fun Days runs through July 10 with the Fun Days Parade taking place July 9.
