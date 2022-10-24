North Mankato logo NEW

NORTH MANKATO — Trash and recycling pickup schedules in North Mankato change next week as West Central Sanitation moves do a three-day pickup schedule to accommodate its workforce and keep down costs.

Service days will be Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and pickup times will begin at 4 a.m.

The city is encouraging residents to have their carts to the curb the night before their collection day.

Recycling will remain an every-other-week service. (Some residents will receive an additional recycling pick up date Nov. 2 to avoid a three-week gap in service.)

Residents should have received a letter with details of the changes.

A garbage and recycling map and calendar is also available online at: northmankato.com.

Questions may be directed to West Central Sanitation at 1-800-246-7630.

Services schedules are also changing in Mankato.

