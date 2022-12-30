NORTH MANKATO — A new public works director begins next week in the city of North Mankato.
Luke Arnold is replacing Nate Host, who took a job with APX Construction Group of Mankato.
Arnold has more than 30 years experience as a registered professional engineer, coming from Ulteig, a design engineering and program management company, which has offices across the Midwest. He formerly worked in engineering for the city of Beloit, Wisconsin.
“Luke’s experience and skills as an engineer will bring tremendous value to the department," North Mankato City Administrator Kevin McCann said in a press release.
Arnold has a background in design and construction, working with cities across the country on road, sewer, water and drainage projects.
He will oversee 20 employees in the parks, recycling center, shop, streets and water departments.
His responsibilities include junk drop-off and pickup events, fall leaf collection and snow removal.
