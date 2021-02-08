NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato hopes a Minnesota Department of Transportation project to improve the Highway 169 corridor will maintain the full intersection at Webster Avenue. But some council members said putting a new intersection slightly to the north while maintaining good business access would be a possibility if engineering studies show it's the best option.
Council members aren't keen on having roundabouts installed — unless they are big ones that can handle higher speeds.
And Mayor Mark Dehen said he'd still like to push for a full diamond interchange in the area rather than maintaining an at-surface intersection.
Angie Bersaw, a transportation planner for Bolton and Menk, updated the council during a workshop Monday, reviewing public input received so far and seeking more comments from the city. She made a similar presentation to the Mankato City Council last week
MnDOT is planning to spend $37.3 million or more to upgrade the Highway 169 corridor through the two cities in 2027, aiming to make the highway safer, potentially closing or redesigning intersections to keep traffic flowing, and working to balance the needs of competing interests.
The Highway 169 Corridor Study being conducted by MnDOT and local governments is nearing the point where specific design decisions are required. A range of options will be finalized by late spring, and then MnDOT will need to start focusing on the preferred option if the project is going to move forward as planned in six years.
It is almost certain MnDOT and engineers will recommend closing Lind Street, which provides access to McDonalds, Hardees and Kwik Trip and other businesses. Crashes there are three times the statewide average — partly because Lind Street is too close to the ramps connecting Highway 169 to Highway 14.
Mankato leaders have suggested the new intersection or interchange can’t be too far south of the existing junction with Lind Street, most recently favoring the area around North River Lane.
The North Mankato Council in 2019 passed a resolution that Webster needs to remain a full-access intersection, but also said if the study determines a different location farther to the north is best, it should be built within North Mankato's boundaries.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said that while the city has made its desires clear, "I don't think North Mankato has ever said it's opposed to more options being explored."
Bersaw said that at an open house for North Mankato businesses and residents many wanted to ensure good, easy access to businesses. "That's their lifeblood," she said.
Commenters also wanted a safe way to bike or walk across the highway, and they worried shifts to the intersections could bring more big truck traffic to residential areas.
And, she said, "We heard quite a bit about aesthetic changes. This is the gateway to the city."
Dehen said nailing down a 169 plan, even if the project is a few years off, will help induce investments along the corridor that are more aesthetically pleasing than the unwelcoming view of much of the existing industrial/commercial strip.
Councilman Jim Whitlock said he still wants to see Webster preserved, but said if the intersection is moved, it needs to stay in North Mankato not move to Mankato, whose border is north of Webster. He said that would ensure the city has some control over the intersection in the future.
But Dehen was less set on insisting it stay in North Mankato's borders, saying the highway is under the control of MnDOT. But he suggested he'd like to see a new intersection laid out right on the two cities' boundaries.
While putting in a couple of roundabouts on the stretch of 169 is one of many ideas, Bersaw said engineers haven't yet worked closely on that option.
Dehen and some council members said they worried roundabouts, while making intersections safer, would be too much of a bottleneck as semis and other traffic traveling 50-60 mph would have to slow too much.
"That's my concern with a roundabout is you have traffic that wants to go 50 and they'd have to do 20, and they're not going to be happy," Dehen said.
He said if roundabouts are seen as good options, they'd have to be large ones to allow for higher speeds.
Still, Dehen said, he'd like to push for an overpass diamond intersection. "But that's up to the council and study to determine."
An avid biker, the mayor also said it's important to find a safe way to get bicycles and pedestrians across 169, whether it's a tunnel or some other option.
Councilwoman Sandra Oachs said whatever the final designs, they need to maintain good access points to North Mankato or too much added traffic could be pushed to Belgrade Avenue at the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Whatever option is ultimately agreed upon, it needs to happen this year. MnDOT is set to begin preparation of plans for the corridor to meet the 2027 construction timetable.
And another $100 million may be budgeted five or six years later for a possible expansion of Highway 14 through Mankato-North Mankato, which would mean expanding the Highway 14 bridge over the Minnesota River and probably adding a full cloverleaf interchange with Highway 169.
