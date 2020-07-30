NORTH MANKATO — A Dumpster has been set out at the Recycling Center located at 600 Webster Ave. for North Mankato residents to dispose of items or household goods damaged by the weekend rainstorm.
The Dumpster is at the entrance to the compost site and is under security surveillance. This service is for North Mankato residents only. Violators will be prosecuted.
Questions may be directed to the Public Works Department at 507-625-4141
