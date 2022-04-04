NORTH MANKATO — Finalists for the North Mankato city administrator position will be interviewed in mid June with a new head of the city starting work in July, under a timeline laid out by the city's search firm.
Liza Donabauer, of DDA Human Resources of St. Bonifacius, told the City Council during its meeting Monday night that it will seek candidates that have a minimum of a four-year degree in public administration, at least five years experience in local government and at least three years in municipal management.
Former City Administrator John Harrenstein announced earlier this year that he had been named city administrator in Altoona, Iowa.
Harrenstein has served as North Mankato city administrator since March 2013.
The salary range for the new administrator will be between $135,000 and $155,000.
Resident Barb Church suggested the salary range seemed high considering the top of the range is just $20,000 less than what the Mankato city manager gets — someone who oversees a much larger city and has much more responsibility.
Donabauer said the gap between private and public salaries is wider than ever and the public sector is having more difficulty attracting candidates for public management jobs. She said her firm has recently had more trouble attracting city manager and administrator candidates while doing their searches.
Church and residents Tom Hagen and Lucy Lowry also told the council they don't think the process for seeking, interviewing and hiring a new city administrator had enough emphasis on residents providing input.
"We as citizens will have to live under the unelected administrator you select," Hagen said.
Mayor Mark Dehen said the process includes “a number of stakeholder opportunities" for residents once finalists are chosen. Donabauer's guidelines said the city could choose from a number of resident input opportunities, including coffee meetings and open houses with finalists.
Hagen, Church and Lowry also said they were glad to see that the job description for the new administrator included wording that said they should be someone who creates a "positive and productive organization.” Lowry said Harrenstein was the exact opposite — someone who bullied and intimidated employees and residents who disagreed with him.
Donabauer said her firm has for the past couple of weeks been creating the position profile for the job and will now advertise the position.
The council is tentatively set to pick finalists on May 23.
DDA will conduct background and reference checks on the finalists, as well as prepare intellect profiles "measuring verbal reasoning, mathematical and logical reasoning, and overall mental aptitude."
The Council is expected to conduct interviews at a special meeting, tentatively set for June 13, and then select a candidate to offer the job to. If they accept, they will start in July.
