NORTH MANKATO — The troubled Norwood Inn, formerly the Best Western in North Mankato, will for the next 24 months house 150 to 200 workers from the Windom Prime Pork processing plant.
The goal for the city is to have the North Mankato Port Authority buy the property for $3.25 million and market it for redevelopment after it is used for housing for up to two years.
On Friday the Port Authority and the City Council approved entering into a legal agreement with HyLife Foods that would allow for the housing even though it violates zoning ordinances. HyLife has a majority interest in Prime Pork.
"If we hadn't done that, I suspect we would have ended up in protracted litigation," City Administrator John Harrenstein told The Free Press.
Twin Cities Lodging purchased the former Best Western in 2016. Last year the company began marketing the property for sale with an asking price of $4 million.
Late last year HyLife Foods entered into a lease agreement with Twin Cities Lodging and contacted the city to determine the necessary local zoning requirements to convert the Norwood Inn into temporary corporate housing for workers who would be bussed to the plant in Windom.
The city determined the use of the building would be a violation of its zoning code because it would be characterized as multi-family housing due to the uninterrupted stays. HyLife requested additional considerations be made to recognize the workforce shortage in the agricultural community serving the region.
HyLife also suggested the company would seek to comply with the local zoning ordinance by housing the workers at the facility for six nights a week and one night elsewhere. The city said that solution would not be in the best interest of the workers, the company or the city.
Harrenstein acknowledged that Mankato and North Mankato, as the regional hub amid an ag-driven economy, have an obligation to help meet housing and other needs of agribusiness.
"Working with HyLife to find appropriate lodging for workers contributes to resolving the production issues surrounding pork processing in Minnesota," the city said in a press release.
While the agreement will help HyLife with temporary housing needs, the agreement also will allow the city — via the Port Authority which is made up of the council and two residents — to take control of the the property and market it for redevelopment. Redeveloping and improving the aesthetics along the Highway 169 corridor has been a priority for the city.
The agreement has numerous conditions that must be met by HyLife. Under it, HyLife acknowledges the use of the property is in violation of local zoning that would result in a fine of $5,000 per week. But under the agreement, the city will not collect the weekly fines and will waive all of them at the end of the 24 months as long as HyLife abides by all terms of the agreement.
HyLife also will pay $13,333 per month to the city in lieu of local lodging taxes.
Within 140 days, HyLife will exercise its option to purchase the hotel and upon approval of the Port Authority will turn over ownership to it. The Port Authority will pay $3.25 million.
HyLife must put $520,000 in escrow in case it defaults on the lease with the city and is required to maintain the property, allow city staff to enter at any time and to abide by numerous other conditions.
Reviving the hotel
The city's goal is the have the property returned to a quality hotel.
Harrenstein said that after the city takes ownership, one of three things will likely happen.
A developer could raze the building and build a new hotel and related commercial properties at what is a prime location; someone could come in and buy or lease the existing building from the city and operate it as a hotel; or if no ideal proposals come along, the city could simply refranchise through a hotel management company.
If the current building is reused, it will need extensive upgrades. Harrenstein said that while the city will purchase it for $3.25 million, the city will borrow $4.25 million to fund renovations at some point.
Harrenstein said the money HyLife will pay the city over the next two years will more than cover the debt service on the city's loan for those two years.
"We expect no tax impact to property taxpayers of North Mankato."
Deteriorating hotel
Since being sold to Twin Cities Lodging, of Roseville, in 2016, the hotel has deteriorated. It has been the focus of numerous customer complaints and police have been called there more than 175 times since 2019, including for sexual misconduct, drugs and fights.
The hotel's water has been turned off for nonpayment on three occasions in the last four years and is on the shutoff list for nonpayment for January 2021, according to the city.
Norwood Inn also has been the source of numerous complaints from hotel guests about security, cleanliness and bookings. Online review sites are filled with negative feedback on the hotel and the Better Business Bureau has taken complaints.
"We have from day one tried to work with them and address the issues we were hearing and seeing," Harrenstein said. But he said crime and deterioration continued to increase.
The 147-room hotel, at 1111 Range St., was built in 1968 and was formerly the home of a Holiday Inn and a Best Western. Prior to the current ownership, the property also operated a restaurant and event center and was a popular spot for meetings, events and visitors attending games at Caswell Park.
Twin Cities Lodging owns several hotels, including in the Twin Cities, and has been the focus of numerous complaints, state health department investigations and lawsuits.
The loss of customers at Norwood Inn has significantly reduced the city's local lodging tax collections.
Prime Pork needs
Prime Pork in Windom needs to begin a second shift of production at the plant requiring temporary corporate housing for employees.
HyLife, a Canadian-based company, bought 75% of Prime Pork from Glen Taylor last May. Taylor owns Taylor Corp. in North Mankato and has broad agricultural holdings. The Windom plant processes about 1.2 million hogs annually.
HyLife has been working with officials in the Windom area to create more permanent worker housing.
The workers who will reside at the Norwood Inn are employees in good standing with HyLife and are from Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, and are legally in the country under H-2B visas for temporary workers, according to the city and HyLife.
The workers will be transported to and from the Windom plant by the company and provided food service at the property. HyLife will employ two community liaisons to assist the workers during their stay in the area.
The workers will be tested for COVID-19 before leaving their countries of origin. Once in the United States, they will quarantine for 14 days at the Norwood Inn. They will then be retested and, if negative, begin work at the Windom plant.
