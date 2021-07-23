Odd-even watering requested
NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato is asking residents to conserve water due to drought conditions, including limiting lawn watering to select days and hours.
Lower North Mankato residents are asked to water lawns only on even days and upper North Mankato residents are asked to water only on odd days. No watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. is recommended to reduce evaporation.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has issued a water conservation request to the state’s water suppliers because of drought conditions that are expected to continue through at least the third week of August.
