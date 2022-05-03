NORTH MANKATO — "No Mow May" has come to North Mankato, which passed the monthlong moratorium on long-grass penalties a week after Mankato joined the movement.
It's a growing trend in the Upper Midwest, aimed at giving bees and other pollinators a boost as they become active for the season.
"No Mow May" is permissive, not mandatory. Residents can still mow as much as they like. They just don’t have to — as long as they register their participation in the program.
"We can see who's doing what and kind of tracking the popularity of the program," North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen said of the registration requirement.
The popularity appears to be strong. In North Mankato, online registration at www.northmankato.com/no-mow-may went live Tuesday morning.
"We are up to 38 residents who have signed up for 'No Mow May,'" said Anna Brown, the city's public information officer, shortly before city offices closed Tuesday afternoon.
North Mankato residents, who can also register by coming to City Hall or by calling 625-4141, can sign up anytime during the month.
Across the Minnesota River, 583 Mankato properties were registered by mid-afternoon Tuesday, said Communications Director Edell Fiedler. A total of 190 signed up in the first 24 hours after the City Council approved the program on the night of April 25.
Mankatoans are facing a time limit to register if they want to avoid long-grass fines, although city officials decided to push the deadline to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in light of the unusually cold and dreary spring that's left grass only now starting to green up.
"We wanted to give people an extra week to register because of the weather," Fiedler said.
In Mankato, citations can normally be issued when grass reaches 12 inches or goes to seed. In North Mankato, the limit is half of that — 6 inches.
"Noxious weeds will still need to be eradicated," North Mankato warned in a news release. "Properties must come back into compliance in June following the end of the program."
"No Mow May" originated in the United Kingdom — the theory being that allowing dandelions and other flowering weeds to grow in May provides bees an easily available snack at a time when other options are limited.
The program was first brought to the Upper Midwest by cities in Wisconsin, but the buzz has been growing in Minnesota. Dehen said it was natural for North Mankato to join the effort to assist pollinators, which play a critical role in the ecosystem but have been declining in number.
"It continues our work on prairie restoration that we've done in Bluff and Benson parks and now in front of City Hall here and in the natural lawn ordinance we passed last year," he said.
