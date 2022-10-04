NORTH MANKATO — The fall junk drop-off in North Mankato starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.
North Mankato residents may bring items to the Public Works facility at 610 Webster Ave.
The location will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.
There will be a waiting line on the north side of Webster. City residents dropping off junk may enter the waiting line by coming off of Lake Street. They should be prepared to show proof of North Mankato residency.
Mattresses and box springs will not be accepted and there will be no curbside appliance pickup.
Items accepted at the drop-off include metal, electronics, small-engine equipment (drain oil and gas) and general garbage.
Items not accepted include paint, grease, oil, gasoline, construction debris such as drywall, concrete block, insulation, lightbulbs, cleaning chemicals, adhesives, mattresses and box springs.
A free paper-shredding event will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until the truck is full, which usually is about noon.
