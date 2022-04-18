NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato’s popular junk pickup returned to on-the-boulevard service Monday after a two-year hiatus.
Because of the pandemic, the city in 2020 and 2021 offered spring and fall drop-offs where people took their junk to the city's public works building. Typically, they do a spring pickup and fall drop-off.
People dropped off a lot the last two years, leading to what appears to be significantly less junk set out on the boulevards this year.
"In 2020 the volume was certainly up. That was the height of the shutdown so people were at home and had time to do some cleaning up. Last year volume was higher than the average, too," said Public Works Director Nate Host.
Still he will have to wait until this year's pickup is over to see where volume levels end up.
In average years, the amount at the spring pickup and fall drop-off events each get an average of about 20 tons of metal, 200 appliances and 130 to 150 tons of garbage.
While city crews with front-end loaders, trucks and crew were removing larger items such as mattresses, box springs, metal, small engines and other bigger pieces, West Central Sanitation trucks were moving through lower North Mankato collecting garbage and smaller waste items.
The city pays a recycling business in Mankato to take electronics and appliances. Once any Freon and certain other components are removed, GreenTech sends them on to be recycled.
The city spends about $40,000 for each event.
Next week residents in upper North Mankato will have their turn at putting junk out for pickup.
Restrictions will be in effect for the number of appliances accepted for disposal. Residents are restricted to one of each type of appliance per household (TVs not included) and must call City Hall for pickup at 625-4141.
Items not accepted include motor oil and other hazardous wastes, gas refrigerators, construction and renovation items.
Mankato drop-off
Mankato residents will be assigned drop-off dates in May for bringing their refuse to the Public Works Center, 501 S. Victory Drive.
Information about the service will be mailed to eligible households.
Items that will not be accepted are mattresses, large appliances, concrete, asphalt, tires, hazardous waste and recyclables.
For more information, call 387-8600.
