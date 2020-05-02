NORTH MANKATO — A new onsite service is available for North Mankato Taylor Library patrons during the pandemic.
An unlimited number of books and other materials from the library's collections may be requested by calling 345-5120 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays or ordered online at: northmankato.com/taylor.library.
For orders online, patrons should use their library card number for the user ID and the first eight letters in their surname as the password.
When orders are completed, items will be placed in a labeled bag outside the library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
The library has discontinued its books-by-mail service.
