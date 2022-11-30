NORTH MANKATO — The city of North Mankato’s snow emergency has been lifted, effective 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
During the snow emergency, which took effect at midnight, 49 vehicles were towed and 80 vehicles were ticketed.
To be notified by the city of future snow emergency alerts via text message, email or phone call, residents are encouraged to register for the City’s Nixle alert system. Sign up by texting 56003 to 888777 or register online at www.northmankato.com/emergency-information.
