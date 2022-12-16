NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato’s pay for city employees is, overall, about 4% below that of other comparable cities in Minnesota, according to a compensation study done for the city.
Tessia Melvin, of David Down Associates, told the North Mankato City Council during a work session this week that while cities used to think they were competitive if they were a few percentage points below their peer market, things have changed.
“With the labor shortage and (lack of) applications, some (cities) are looking to be above the market,” to be competitive.
The council had asked new City Administrator Kevin McCaan to commission a study to look at the city’s pay scales, as well as begin updating job descriptions.
“It’s been several years since we did a citywide analysis of compensation,” McCaan said.
While the city is overall 4% below the minimum and maximum pay compared to the other cities, some positions have greater disparities.
A “Park Maintenance l” employee in North Mankato falls about 13% below the other cities’ average. North Mankato’s range for that position is $19.51-$25.67 while the peer average is $22.47-$29.55.
Melvin said the difference could be because the city’s paying less for the same job, or the city’s job description for that position might not be accurate or up to date, meaning the duties described in the job aren’t of the same level as the job descriptions used by other cities.
The consulting firm plans to review and suggest updates to job descriptions as well as looking more closely at individual job pay next year and in 2024.
Melvin gave the council different options if they wanted to get their compensation up to the average.
One plan would adjust the current pay grid up by 5%, as well as some adjustments to steps and merit pay, which would get city employees at about 100% of the average. Another option would bump the average of city employees to 106%-110% of the average.
McCaan said the new proposed city budget for next year already includes a 5% pay increase, so there would be minimal unplanned budget impact to get most employees to the average of other cities.
Melvin said the city may also want to look at adding longevity pay, increasing pay for employees who’ve been there more than 10 years.
She said that of the 47 non-union employees, 20 have been with the city 10 years or more.
Council members agreed to get the overall compensation level to close to 100% of other cities and they told Melvin and McCaan to look at adding longevity pay.
“I think we have to keep pace,” said Councilwoman Diane Norland. “The world has changed.”
She and council members Billy Steiner and Jim Whitlock and Mayor Mark Dehen also indicated rewarding longtime employees was important. Council member Sandra Oachs was not at the meeting.
The analysis looked at 15 other cities’ compensation, including Belle Plaine, Brainerd, New Ulm, St. Peter and Waseca.
