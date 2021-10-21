NORTH MANKATO — City officials made their pitch to the House Capital Investment Committee as they seek $8.5 million in state bonding money to help build an indoor regional sports complex at Caswell Park.
Sitting in an open tent Thursday morning in the parking lot of Caswell, a stiff cold wind hitting the group, North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen made an added pitch for an indoor facility.
"This is a clear example of why we need indoor rec. It's kind of chilly out here."
Dehen told the lawmakers that the city has a long, proven track record of building and running Caswell, largely with local funding. "We're a safe investment."
City Administrator John Harrenstein said that while there is sometimes skepticism about state funding for recreational facilities, several independent studies have shown there is demand for an indoor facility and that after the first couple of years it would be self supporting, with no additional state funding needed to operate it.
Harrenstein said the city also already has the local matching funding in hand to quickly start the project if bonding money is received. He said the city recently borrowed $9 million to cover the local match because interest rates are at historic lows. He said that loan is being paid back through local option sales taxes the city collects. Voters in 2016 approved extending the local sales tax until 2038 to pay for recreation amenities.
Rep. Fue Lee, DFL-Minneapolis, chair of the Investment Committee, said there are numerous critical projects requesting bonding money that Caswell will compete with, but he spoke favorably of Caswell's economic impact.
"I think this is a project we need to consider for the economic impact it has on the region and the state."
The Legislature has received $5.4 billion in bonding requests to consider in the 2022 session. Fue said the governor and Legislature will have to decide what the total amount of funding it will consider next year for bonding. In 2020 the bonding bill totaled $1.9 billion and was the largest in state history.
City officials say Caswell facilities, which include softball and soccer complexes, draw 35,000 to 55,000 visitors each year and generate $5 million to $8 million in economic impact annually.
Caswell is home to the Minnesota State High School League girls' softball tournament and attracts teams from across the country and internationally for tournaments and games. Caswell is also home to the Miracle League Fallenstein Field and playground, which are fully accessible.
If approved, the $17 million fieldhouse would break ground in the fall of 2022 and would feature 115,000 square feet, with eight high school regulation size basketball courts that can convert to 16 youth sized basketball courts and eight volleyball courts. The facility would also accommodate six tennis courts and 12 pickleball courts.
The city has already been doing upgrades to Caswell, which was originally built more than 35 years ago. The city received $2 million in state funding and the city and local users' groups contributed another $3 million for the upgrades.
Enhancements completed this year and to continue next year include a new artificial turf field and new grass field in the soccer complex and replacing field lighting, fencing and upgrading concessions, restrooms, scoreboards and seating in the softball complex.
The committee was on its third day of a three-day tour of sites around southern Minnesota where bonding money has been requested. After leaving Caswell they went to Waterville where the 1950s era DNR Fish Hatchery is seeking funds to upgrade the facility.
