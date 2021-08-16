MANKATO — A North Mankato man faces a felony assault charge after being accused of punching someone at a bar Friday.
Sean M. Arnett, 33, was charged with third-degree assault Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Police received a report of an assault at South Street Saloon at 11:46 p.m. Friday. The alleged victim was bleeding from the mouth when officers arrived, with police reportedly learning Arnett had sucker punched the person in front of "numerous" witnesses, according to the criminal complaint.
The alleged victim was going unconscious afterward and was brought to the emergency room, where intubation was necessary, the complaint said.
Arnett had left the bar before police arrived but reportedly admitted to striking the individual when officers made contact with him later, according to the criminal complaint.
