NORTH MANKATO — Authorities are looking for a 27-year-old North Mankato man accused of raping two girls he met through social media while claiming to be 17 years old.
Joel Adams was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct in August and again on Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court.
A 14-year-old girl said she met Adams through Snapchat and went to his Range Street home on June 20 after he offered to give her a vape pen. The girl said Adams then raped her, court documents allege.
Adams reportedly told an investigator the girl and another girl performed a sex act on him and stole some of his belongings.
In July another girl came forward and reported she was raped by Adams while she was incapacitated by alcohol and marijuana on June 12. The girl also met Adams on Snapchat and she went to his home after he offered her drugs and alcohol, the charges allege.
Both girls told authorities Adams had told them he was 17.
Warrants have been issued for Adams' arrest, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
