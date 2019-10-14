MANKATO — A North Mankato man is accused of raping and assaulting a woman he knows.
Mahad Ahmed Mohamud, 26, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A woman told police Oct. 1 Mohamud forced her into the bathroom of a Mankato apartment, pinned her down and raped her, all while she fought back. Afterward he allegedly punched her in the face.
Mohamud denied the allegations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.