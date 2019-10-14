MANKATO — A North Mankato man is accused of raping and assaulting a woman he knows.

Mahad Ahmed Mohamud, 26, was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A woman told police Oct. 1 Mohamud forced her into the bathroom of a Mankato apartment, pinned her down and raped her, all while she fought back. Afterward he allegedly punched her in the face.

Mohamud denied the allegations.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Recommended for you