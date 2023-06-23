NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man was arrested for several outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.
Justin Bell, 46, is in the Nicollet County Jail.
At 7:35 p.m. Thursday the regional response tactical team briefly blocked off the 900 block of South Avenue and used a loudspeaker to get Bell to come out of his house.
He was arrested without incident.
Police Chief Ross Gullickson said Bell had warrants for felony 5th-degree controlled substance possession, felony probation violation for domestic assault, gross misdemeanor driving after cancelation and gross misdemeanor DWI.
