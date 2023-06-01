NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato man who reportedly pretended to be a police officer Saturday was charged with six felonies, one gross misdemeanor and two misdemeanors.
Cory Lynn Spiess, 26, was charged Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court. The six felonies include four for threats of violence, one for assaulting a police officer and one for drug possession, while the gross misdemeanor is for obstructing the legal process using the threat of violence, and the misdemeanors are for impersonating a police officer and obstructing the legal process.
The charges came after a man frantically knocked on the North Mankato Police Department's door at 2:39 a.m. to report Spiess pointed what appeared to be a gun at him while flashing red and blue lights from a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
A passenger in the man's vehicle reportedly told police he told Spiess his behavior was illegal. Spiess then pulled out a gun and aimed it at them, according to a criminal complaint.
After locating Spiess, police said they used a taser on him during a struggle. Police reported finding a replica gun and .18 grams of methamphetamine on him along with .21 grams in the vehicle.
At one point, the complaint states, police tried to hold his head to keep him from hitting it on the ground. Spiess is also accused of kicking and attempting to bite officers.
The complaint states a woman was in the car with Spiess. She reportedly told police that he flashed his lights after someone drove by and then got into an argument with the driver, although she didn't see a gun during it.
Spiess' first appearance in court is set for June 13.
