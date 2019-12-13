NORTH MANKATO — A North Mankato man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened and gave a woman a concussion.
Mansour Abdelgafar Elabid, 45, pushed a woman he knows into a dresser and then slammed the woman’s head against a wall, according to a court complaint. Elabid also allegedly threatened to kill the woman during an argument Thursday in his residence.
The woman had blurred vision and scratches on her face and neck and red marks in the shape of fingers on her arm. She was taken to an emergency room and diagnosed with a concussion.
Elabid was charged Friday in Nicollet County District Court with felony and misdemeanor counts of assault and felony threats of violence.
