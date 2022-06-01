MANKATO — Recently filed criminal charges allege methamphetamine was detected in a North Mankato motorist’s blood sample after he crashed into a vehicle on Highway 90 in July 2021.
Joshua Richard Kelly, 29, was charged with felony criminal vehicular operation Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A criminal complaint states a sheriff’s deputy received a report of a crash with injuries on July 5 on County Road 90. The deputy reportedly arrived to find one injured motorist sitting on the south shoulder near her vehicle, an injured Kelly laying down next to his vehicle nearby, and significant damage to both vehicles.
The woman told the deputy she was driving west on the county road toward Highway 22 when she saw headlights coming toward her. Kelly was reportedly driving toward her going the wrong direction halfway in the westbound lane and halfway on the shoulder, according to the complaint.
She reportedly had to swerve to try to avoid him, but he appeared to swerve in the same direction and the vehicles collided. Kelly was bleeding afterward and was transported to a hospital, while the woman reported injuries to her knee, wrist and toe.
Medical records from December show the woman continued to have wrist issues afterward and may require surgery.
The deputy used a search warrant to obtain a blood sample from Kelly in an emergency room. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analyzed the sample in March, with its report indicating amphetamines and methamphetamine were present in Kelly’s blood on the day of the crash.
