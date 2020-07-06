MANKATO — A young man allegedly twice exposed himself after stopping women to ask for directions.
Thomas Andrew Partridge, 20, of North Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Two woman said a male driver they did not know separately stopped them for directions while they were walking in Mankato Thursday evening. The man then removed a bandanna from his lap to expose himself, the woman said.
One woman had a young child with her in a stroller. The other woman said the man told her he had a fetish.
The women identified Partridge after an officer located him partially unclothed in a car the women had described, according to a court complaint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.