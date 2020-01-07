NORTH MANKATO — A man is accused of raping a girl multiple times in his North Mankato residence since this fall.
Dale Anthony Senn, 43, was charged with multiple felony counts of criminal sexual conduct Monday in Nicollet County District Court.
A girl who is between 13 and 15 years old recently told a North Mankato police lieutenant Senn was sexually abusing her. The girl said she was raped multiple times but could not say how many times, according to a court complaint.
Senn reportedly told the investigator he gave the girl back rubs but did not assault her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.