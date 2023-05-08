MANKATO — A North Mankato man received life-threatening injuries when the car he was a passenger in crashed into a concrete barrier.
James Nielsen, 53, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester Sunday night after the 8:51 p.m. crash.
Chane Larson, 48, of St. Peter was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 169 near the Lookout Drive entrance ramp when the car hit the concrete barrier near the Lookout Drive entrance ramp, the State Patrol said. He was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The patrol said alcohol was involved for the driver and said it was unknown if alcohol was involved with the passenger.
