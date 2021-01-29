A 22-year-old North Mankato man was killed in a crash in Minnetonka shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday.
Abdi Isack was driving a Volkswagen Jetta southbound on Highway 169 south of Londonderry Road when a northbound Chevy Suburban crossed the median into the southbound lanes, causing a head-on crash, the State Patrol said. Isack was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center.
The driver of the Suburban, Selmon Rogers, 56, of St. Paul, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the patrol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.