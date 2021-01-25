NORTH MANKATO — A dispute between neighbors reportedly ended with a North Mankato man punching a woman and hitting a man with a hammer, according to charges filed Friday.
Melvyn W. Sargent Jr., 50, faces felony charges for assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault in Nicollet County District Court.
Sargent and his three upstairs neighbors share a washer and dryer in the basement near his apartment, which he reportedly blocked off access to on Thursday.
One of the neighbors tried to remove the door using a hammer and putty knife to access her laundry, leading Sargent to punch through the door, punch her in the chest and jaw, and grab the hammer, according to a criminal complaint.
Another upstairs resident reported Sargent hit him with the hammer when he tried to get it back from him.
Sargent allegedly told police he got upset when the neighbors tried to remove the door. He admitted to swinging the hammer but denied hitting anyone, the complaint said.
