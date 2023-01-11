WINTHROP — A 57-year-old North Mankato man was injured in a car-semi crash Wednesday morning in Winthrop.
Troy Michael Schull was driving an eastbound 2021 Hyundai Ioniq on Highway 19 shortly before 10 a.m. when the car and a 2007 International tractor collided at the exit road from Heartland Corn Products, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were snowy and icy.
Schull was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington, the patrol said.
The driver of the truck, Timothy Gordon Fabian, 58, of Springfield, was not injured.
