NICOLLET — A 23-year-old North Mankato man was killed in a crash on an icy Highway 14 west of Nicollet Tuesday afternoon.
It was the third fatal crash in Nicollet County in 26 hours following a weekend snowstorm that brought snow, high winds and frigid temperatures that combined to create treacherous road conditions.
Tuesday’s head-on crash took the life of Aaron Glen Lloyd and injured 35-year-old Steven Paul Hess of Chaska.
Hess was headed east on Highway 14 in a 2002 Ford Explorer at 12:53 p.m. when the Ford entered the westbound lane and collided with a 2002 Chevy Malibu driven by Lloyd, according to the State Patrol.
Hess, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to the Mankato hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred three miles west of Nicollet on a highway that was ice- and snow-covered.
On Monday at 11:21 a.m. on Highway 111 north of Nicollet, 17-year-old Jill Frances Thompson of St. Peter died when her southbound 2000 Buick Regal collided with a northbound 2016 Volvo tractor truck.
In the second crash Monday, Naomi Sue Peterson of New Ulm was killed when her 2004 Pontiac Grand Am and a 2019 Volvo tractor truck collided at the intersection of Highway 14 and Nicollet County Road 37 near New Ulm at 1:24 p.m.
