A truck driver from North Mankato died in a crash on a Tennessee highway.
Noor Shakul, 32, was killed in a rollover on Interstate 24 near Clarksville, Tennessee, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday., according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Shakul was hauling frozen poultry when he rolled a semi down an embankment, the patrol said.
A passenger — Ahmed Shuriye, 30, of Charlotte, North Carolina — was taken to a hospital with injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.