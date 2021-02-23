NORTH MANKATO — A man reportedly chased a woman outside a North Mankato laundromat after threatening her with a knife.
Justin Eugene Bell, 43, of North Mankato, was charged with felony counts of assault and threats Monday in Nicollet County District Court.
Police were called to reports of a man chasing a woman Saturday outside the Kato Quick Wash on Lookout Drive.
The woman told police the confrontation started at a North Mankato residence. Bell took out a pocket knife and threatened to kill her, according to a court complaint.
She took Bell to the laundromat, and when he then tried to drive away with a baby in the backseat, the woman said she took the keys and Bell chased her. He caught her and they fell to the ground and she hurt her knee, she said. She threw the keys into a snowbank and ran again and hid until police arrived.
