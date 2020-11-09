NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato is moving closer to approving regulations for pollinator gardens and natural lawns.
The city in the past didn’t enforce rules for or against pollinators unless neighbors complained. In December the North Mankato Planning Commission reviewed a proposed code based on the city of Moorhead’s policy but ultimately tabled it to gather more information and feedback on natural gardens.
Community Development Director Mike Fisher told the City Council during its workshop Monday that early this year the commission held community events and talked to the Department of Natural Resources and others to get more input on a proposed ordinance.
While there has been some criticism that the proposed ordinance was too restrictive on what people can do with their property, City Administrator John Harrenstein said having an ordinance in place will expand owners' rights.
"We're actually increasing the opportunities for property owners to use their property as they wish."
Mayor Mark Dehen agreed and said there still needs to be some requirements to prevent entire properties from becoming overgrown weed patches. That's an issue the city has been dealing with on a property on Allan Avenue where an elderly property owner has been unable to keep up with maintaining the yard and neighbors have complained.
Dehen said people have tried to have a pollinator or natural yard and "start off with good intentions" but then end up with the yard growing out of control.
Under the proposed code, people would be able to convert a part of their yard to a pollinator area or natural yard with no limitations or requirements. If they want to do more, they'd have to go through several steps.
Residents would automatically be allowed to have a pollinator garden or natural lawn, meaning plants that could grow more than 6 inches tall, on 30% of their property or 250 square feet, whichever’s smaller. The lawn would have to be set back at least 5 feet from the property’s sides and 10 feet from the front or back of the property.
Residents who want to cover more of their yard with plants would have to submit an application to the city, without a fee, that would include a site plan and whatever plants they planned to have. Those residents would also have to send or give copies of the application to neighbors within 200 feet of the property in question, as well as collect their neighbors’ signatures certifying they received the copies.
The plan may also need to be reviewed by the planning commission and council.
Dehen said the proposed code is a good way to move toward allowing residents to easily convert part of their yard to a pollinator or natural yard area while not moving too quickly into allowing people to convert their whole yard without any requirements.
"I think we should do this incrementally," he said.
Critics have argued the proposal is too broad, and they believe the requirement to ask neighbors’ permission to install a larger pollinator garden infringes on residents’ property rights.
Dehen said the proposed code balances needs. "We are expanding property owners' rights with this ... but we also want them to be respectful of neighbors' rights."
Harrenstein said staff will further refine the ordinance and bring it to the council for a vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.