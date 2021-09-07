NORTH MANKATO — The city has taken the first formal steps in what it hopes will help spur redevelopment in what is known as the Webster Avenue Industrial Development District, an area that runs from just south of Webster Avenue to just north of Perkins and from Lake Street to across Highway 169 to the Minnesota River.
The push for development dovetails with a similar effort by Mankato, which has property along Highway 169 including the former Dutler Bowl and businesses and vacant land to the north, out past Happy Chef.
The long corridor — the primary entry into both cities — has long been viewed as a largely unattractive and underutilized stretch.
“The development in that corridor has oddly taken a long time,” said North Mankato Port Authority President Dave Arnold. The authority and the City Council Monday night formally established the Webster Avenue Development area, which will allow the city to do several things to help push development, said City Administrator John Harrenstein.
“It has a very bright future,” he said of the area.
The city’s action Monday will allow the Port Authority — the city’s economic development arm — to at some point issue nearly $4.5 million in bonds to satisfy a settlement with HyLife Foods and to purchase the Norwood Inn property, with the goal of having it restored as a quality hotel or redeveloped for other uses.
Early this year the city reached a legal settlement with HyLife, which owns the Windom Prime Pork processing plant.
HyLife had made a lease deal with the owners of the Norwood Inn to house up to 200 workers from the pork plant for two years.
The city had said the Norwood Inn, on the corner of Webster Avenue and Highway 169, had become a nuisance property after new ownership took over the former Best Western in 2016. The city said the HyLife lease violated city zoning ordinances but said that without a settlement the city would likely have faced protracted litigation.
Under the settlement, HyLife is housing its workers at Norwood for two years and will sell the property to the city for $3.25 million.
Beyond purchasing the Norwood property, Harrenstein said establishing the Webster Avenue development area will also allow the Port Authority to take other financial actions, if it chooses, to help incentivize developments in the area. He said it shows the city is serious about seeing the area redeveloped.
While North Mankato is focused on the property in its boundaries, there has also been movement on adjacent Mankato property.
The former Dutler Bowl and an adjacent car wash are being eyed for mixed-use buildings with commercial on the first floor and 60 units of rental housing on the second, third and fourth floors.
Those behind the development say it is in its very early stages, but there is activity.
Just recently the car wash closed as a business, which will clear the way for it and the vacant Dutler building next door to be razed.
