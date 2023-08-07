NORTH MANKATO — The city hopes to keep a $280,000 lease deposit made on the former Norwood Inn, which has been used to house about 200 workers from a Windom pork processing plant, after the condition of the building was “substandard” when the workers moved out.
The North Mankato Port Authority, which owns the property, entered an agreement with HyLife in November of 2020 to allow them to house workers from their Windom pork processing plant. HyLife made a $200,000 security deposit and also deposited $520,000 into an escrow account as part of the lease agreement.
The initial lease was for 24 months but was later amended at the request of HyLife to extend the lease agreement.
In late June of this year, after HyLife’s Windom plant was shut down and bankruptcy was declared, HyLife ended its lease agreement with the city after giving its 30-day notice.
In seeking to keep the deposit plus an additional $80,000 the city said “HyLife did not surrender the property in as good a state of condition as required by the lease and the parties have compromised the cost to repair the property condition deficiencies.”
The city said HyLife agreed to surrender the $200,000 deposit plus $80,000. But because HyLife has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the bankruptcy court will have to approve the move.
The City Council Monday night voted unanimously to move ahead with asking the bankruptcy court to sign off on the deal.
The property is now slated for a major redevelopment.
In February, local developers Max DeMars and Marty Walgenbach, partners in the 1111 Holdings of Mankato, announced they have an agreement with the Port Authority to buy the property at 1111 Range Street. The Port Authority purchased the hotel property after it had been plagued with problems and complaints while operating as the Norwood Inn.
The redevelopment of the former hotel, on a prime corner on Webster Avenue and Range Street and along Highway 169, earlier received a conditional use permit from the City Council.
The developers plan to create a 120,000-square-foot mixed-use development that would include 75 one-bedroom apartments and commercial and retail space.
The apartments will come from converting the 150 former hotel rooms, using two rooms to make one apartment.
New retail space would be added at the front of the building and new commercial space added along the Webster Avenue side of the building. There are, as of yet, no details on tenants for the commercial and retail spaces.
The developers also have a purchase agreement to buy the liquor store on the corner of Webster and Range Street, which is to be demolished and replaced by a new standalone commercial building.
They also have a purchase agreement on a vacant lot between the former hotel and Plaza Jalisco restaurant.
The developers are proposing that the lot will become a future hotel. It would be built along Range Street, facing Highway 169, in the northeast corner of the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.