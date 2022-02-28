NORTH MANKATO — For the second time in his career, longtime city employee Michael Fischer will serve as North Mankato’s interim city administrator until a permanent replacement is found.
The City Council decided at a special meeting Monday to name Fischer to replace John Harrenstein, who became city administrator in 2013 and is leaving to assume the same role in Altoona, Iowa.
Fischer now serves as community development director and has worked for the city for 25 years, according to a city news release. He was interim city administrator for nine months in 2012 before Harrenstein assumed the position.
“Mike Fischer is a dedicated public servant for North Mankato,” Harrenstein stated in the release. “Having served as interim city administrator during the past search in 2012, he is well equipped to manage the organization during this transition.”
