NORTH MANKATO — Seeking ways to increase revenues and reduce the need for subsidies for Caswell Park, North Mankato is going to find out how much naming rights to the park's fields might be worth to an area business or organization.
"For some time we've discussed the benefits and drawbacks to naming rights," North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein told the City Council at a work session Monday.
Council members were supportive of the idea and the city will send out a request for proposals to find out what a business or organization would be willing to pay for a multi-year agreement that would give them exclusive naming rights.
Caswell Sports Director Phil Tostenson said naming rights to the Scheels Field at the Maverick All-Sports Dome at Minnesota State University costs Scheels about $50,000 a year with a 10-year contract. But he and Harrenstein noted that Caswell has many more annual visitors attending games at the North Mankato ballpark.
Harrenstein noted that Mayo Clinic Health System recently bought naming rights to the Mankato civic center for roughly $120,000 a year with a five-year contract.
"So we're somewhere in between," said Harrenstein of the potential price point for naming rights to Caswell.
He said that the park will retain Caswell Park in its name if and when naming rights are sold. As an example, Harrenstein noted that if Mayor Mark Dehen wanted to buy the naming rights to put his business' name on the park, it would be called Dehen Chiropractic Fields at Caswell Park.
Under the proposal, whoever gets the naming rights would get their name on a field sign on Howard Drive as well as other signage at the park, including on scoreboards. Their name also would be attached to any advertising or promotion of the park. They would also get some free passes to events and a corporate season pass at the Spring Lake Park Swim Facility and 10 hours of private pool use after normal pool hours.
The city also would agree not to sell any advertising rights to any other business that is a competitor of whoever buys the naming rights.
Harrenstein said that he will come back to the council with any serious proposals for naming rights for their consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.